“Wolves” celebrate their tenth Cup title

Injury misfortune for Austria

The fact that Austria captain Veronika Volkmer first had to be treated for a facial injury in the 19th minute and later replaced in the 25th minute also played into SKN's hands. All the purple-white intentions at the break were rendered obsolete immediately after the restart when Mattner-Trembleau made it 3:0 for St. Pölten following a cleared corner. Austria - cheered on by their vociferous fans - did not give up, but were unable to make the game exciting against SKN, who switched to administration mode as the game wore on, due to a lack of chances. Volkmer substitute Alisa Ziletkina missed a great opportunity to score a consolation goal from close range in stoppage time.