Victory against Austria
“Wolves” celebrate their tenth Cup title
Even a highly motivated Vienna Austria could not prevent record champions SKN St. Pölten from winning their tenth Cup title in a row. Coach Liese Brancao's Wolves won 3:0 (2:0) in Wr. Neustadt on Thursday to remain on course for the double.
Mateja Zver (24'), an own goal from Katharina Schiechtl (31') and Sarah Mattner-Trembleau (48') decided a largely one-sided game in favor of the Lower Austrians.
The wobble Austria had hoped for from the favorites failed to materialize in front of a record crowd of 2,300 spectators in the Ergo Arena. The fifth-placed team in the Bundesliga put in a highly motivated performance against the leaders for twenty minutes, but then fell 1-0 behind after St. Pölten's first "power play" and a powerful attempt from distance by veteran Zver. SKN did not leave it at that and added another on the half-hour mark. ÖFB team player Schiechtl deflected a shot from Jennifer Klein in a most unfortunate manner.
Injury misfortune for Austria
The fact that Austria captain Veronika Volkmer first had to be treated for a facial injury in the 19th minute and later replaced in the 25th minute also played into SKN's hands. All the purple-white intentions at the break were rendered obsolete immediately after the restart when Mattner-Trembleau made it 3:0 for St. Pölten following a cleared corner. Austria - cheered on by their vociferous fans - did not give up, but were unable to make the game exciting against SKN, who switched to administration mode as the game wore on, due to a lack of chances. Volkmer substitute Alisa Ziletkina missed a great opportunity to score a consolation goal from close range in stoppage time.
"We felt the pressure from all sides, but we prepared very well mentally," said SKN captain Klein on ORF. "Unbelievable, the number ten is insane, especially in a row." Their coach was no less proud. "They played with a confidence we haven't had for a long time. We had a period of uncertainty in the league in terms of our results, but when something was at stake, they were there again."
