First reaction
What’s next for Hämmerle after being dropped from the squad
The new ÖSV squad was published on May 3rd. One prominent name was missing from the snowboard team: Vorarlberg's Luca Hämmerle - who was still in the A squad last season - was no longer included. The 27-year-old has now spoken to the "Krone" newspaper for the first time about his omission and how things could continue for him.
"No, I wasn't completely unprepared for the decision that I'm no longer part of the ÖSV squad," admits Luca Hämmerle. "Even before the home World Cup in Montafon, it was communicated to me and other athletes that we have to deliver results so that we still have a place in the ÖSV squad."
Slump after a strong start to the season
However, this did not work out as the Montafon native had hoped. "With 14th place in the French Lex Deux Alpes, my season had actually started well," analyzes the 27-year-old, who has been repeatedly set back by bad crashes and injuries in his career, but has never given up.
As the season progressed, however, he only made it into the World Cup points in St. Moritz (Sz) in 20th place, in Gudauri (Geo) and at his home race in Montafon - in each case in 28th place. With a total of 42 points, he finished the winter as the sixth best ÖSV athlete behind his brother Alessandro (2nd / 604 points), Jakob Dusek (6th / 331), Julian Lüftner (9th / 298), David Pickl (34th / 77), Lukas Pachl (17th / 77), Lukas Pachl (17th / 189), Jakob Dusek (6th / 331), Julian Lüftner (9th / 298), David Pickl (34th / 77) and Lukas Pachl (34th / 77)./Unlike Pickl, Pachner and Kroh, who are all within striking distance, Luca has now actually made it through the squad selection process.
Important talks to come
"The final decision was made when I was on vacation," says the Gaschurn native, who has only been back in the country since Tuesday evening. "What will happen next? To be honest - I don't know yet." The fact is that he could prepare for the upcoming World Championship season with the ÖSV team as a co-trainer - at his own expense. "I would like to have some talks in the coming days. With my brothers, among others, but of course also with my supporters. I'm still leaving everything open at the moment."
A huge privilege
There's no denying that his passion for the sport is still burning. "I feel it's a huge privilege to be able to do this sport," says Luca.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.