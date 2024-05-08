What’s next for Hämmerle after being dropped from the squad

Important talks to come

"The final decision was made when I was on vacation," says the Gaschurn native, who has only been back in the country since Tuesday evening. "What will happen next? To be honest - I don't know yet." The fact is that he could prepare for the upcoming World Championship season with the ÖSV team as a co-trainer - at his own expense. "I would like to have some talks in the coming days. With my brothers, among others, but of course also with my supporters. I'm still leaving everything open at the moment."