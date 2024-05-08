Vorteilswelt
First reaction

What’s next for Hämmerle after being dropped from the squad

Nachrichten
08.05.2024 18:55

The new ÖSV squad was published on May 3rd. One prominent name was missing from the snowboard team: Vorarlberg's Luca Hämmerle - who was still in the A squad last season - was no longer included. The 27-year-old has now spoken to the "Krone" newspaper for the first time about his omission and how things could continue for him.

comment0 Kommentare

"No, I wasn't completely unprepared for the decision that I'm no longer part of the ÖSV squad," admits Luca Hämmerle. "Even before the home World Cup in Montafon, it was communicated to me and other athletes that we have to deliver results so that we still have a place in the ÖSV squad."

Slump after a strong start to the season
However, this did not work out as the Montafon native had hoped. "With 14th place in the French Lex Deux Alpes, my season had actually started well," analyzes the 27-year-old, who has been repeatedly set back by bad crashes and injuries in his career, but has never given up.


As the season progressed, however, he only made it into the World Cup points in St. Moritz (Sz) in 20th place, in Gudauri (Geo) and at his home race in Montafon - in each case in 28th place. With a total of 42 points, he finished the winter as the sixth best ÖSV athlete behind his brother Alessandro (2nd / 604 points), Jakob Dusek (6th / 331), Julian Lüftner (9th / 298), David Pickl (34th / 77), Lukas Pachl (17th / 77), Lukas Pachl (17th / 189), Jakob Dusek (6th / 331), Julian Lüftner (9th / 298), David Pickl (34th / 77) and Lukas Pachl (34th / 77)./Unlike Pickl, Pachner and Kroh, who are all within striking distance, Luca has now actually made it through the squad selection process.

In the coming days, Luca (right) wants to discuss his future with his brother Alessandro.
In the coming days, Luca (right) wants to discuss his future with his brother Alessandro.
(Bild: Maurice Shourot)

Important talks to come
"The final decision was made when I was on vacation," says the Gaschurn native, who has only been back in the country since Tuesday evening. "What will happen next? To be honest - I don't know yet." The fact is that he could prepare for the upcoming World Championship season with the ÖSV team as a co-trainer - at his own expense. "I would like to have some talks in the coming days. With my brothers, among others, but of course also with my supporters. I'm still leaving everything open at the moment."

A huge privilege
There's no denying that his passion for the sport is still burning. "I feel it's a huge privilege to be able to do this sport," says Luca.

Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
