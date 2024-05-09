Up to 26 degrees: Tyrol is Austria’s heat hotspot

A transitional day for the time being

Thursday will be a "transition day" after the cold showers of the past two days. "There should still be a lot of clouds in the morning, and raindrops are also possible in the lowlands," predicts the meteorologist. However, the remaining clouds will soon clear, it will dry out and there will be around eight hours of sunshine in the Inn Valley. "However, temperatures will remain somewhat subdued at just under 20 degrees," regrets weather expert Konstantin Brandes.