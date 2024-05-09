Great weather for excursions
Up to 26 degrees: Tyrol is Austria’s heat hotspot
On the long Mother's Day weekend, the first huts and mountain pastures open in Tyrol. The "Krone" asked around to find out where you can stop off. So the motto is: "Let's go"!
As far as the weather is concerned, the Mother's Day outing could hardly get any better: It will be sunny and warm throughout Tyrol on Sunday. "There may be a few showers in the mountains in the afternoon, but that doesn't have to be the case either. In any case, the Inn Valley should remain dry," says meteorologist Konstantin Brandes from the UBIMET weather service.
However, temperatures will remain somewhat subdued at just under 20 degrees
Konstantin Brandes über das Wetter zu Christi Himmelfahrt
A transitional day for the time being
Thursday will be a "transition day" after the cold showers of the past two days. "There should still be a lot of clouds in the morning, and raindrops are also possible in the lowlands," predicts the meteorologist. However, the remaining clouds will soon clear, it will dry out and there will be around eight hours of sunshine in the Inn Valley. "However, temperatures will remain somewhat subdued at just under 20 degrees," regrets weather expert Konstantin Brandes.
Only harmless spring clouds
For Friday and Saturday, he promises more or less blue skies: "Only harmless spring clouds will cloud the sky in the afternoons. Tyrol - especially the Upper Inn Valley - will be the heat pole of Austria at the weekend with temperatures of up to 26 degrees!
Open huts and mountain pastures
In keeping with the weather, some mountain huts have opened for business. The "Krone" has asked around in this regard, among others are open on the long weekend:
- Innsbruck-Land district :
- Neue Alplhütte (1540 m), accessible from Telfs or Wildermieming
- Kreither Alm (1492 m), accessible from Kreith
- Imst district:
- Jausenstation Wiesle (1528 m), accessible from the road to Niederthai or directly from Niederthai
- Schwaz district:
- Astenau Alm (1482 m), accessible from the Kanzelkehre on the Achenseestraße, among other places
- Reutte district:
- Säulinghaus (1720 m), accessible from Pflach
Important! Theoretically, there may still be snow on all access routes.
