In Gurk and Gailitz
Poisoned fish detected in Carinthian rivers
Fish from the Gurk and Gailitz rivers are still not suitable for consumption. The levels of pollutants in the rivers have been far too high for years. However, the heavy metals in the Gailitz and the HCBD in the Gurk have no influence on drinking water quality.
For years, the two rivers Gurk and Gailitz have been closely scrutinized by the province of Carinthia due to their proximity to chemical and metal mining operations. And an upright fish consumption warning has been in place for these two waters for years. Although the exceedances of the limit values for HCBD (a carcinogenic waste product from the chemical industry) have decreased in the Gurk from the area of the Donau Chemie, there are always seasonal fluctuations that make it impossible to consume the fish, according to the province's ecologists: "There must be no exceedances of the limit values for at least three years in order to be able to lift the consumption warning."
The two bodies of water have been sampled for years. The values are slowly but steadily decreasing.
aus dem Bericht des Landes
In the Gailitz, however, elevated levels of heavy metals such as arsenic, lead and mercury have been detected. The reasons for this are the natural occurrence of heavy metals and their degradation on the Italian side. The country is in contact with the Italian authorities to ensure that old rubble dumps in the Raibl mining area are sealed. However, an improvement in water quality is likely to take years.
In both rivers, the water samples did not show any critical values according to the Drinking Water Ordinance. The contamination only affects the fish.
