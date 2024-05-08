Poisoned fish detected in Carinthian rivers

For years, the two rivers Gurk and Gailitz have been closely scrutinized by the province of Carinthia due to their proximity to chemical and metal mining operations. And an upright fish consumption warning has been in place for these two waters for years. Although the exceedances of the limit values for HCBD (a carcinogenic waste product from the chemical industry) have decreased in the Gurk from the area of the Donau Chemie, there are always seasonal fluctuations that make it impossible to consume the fish, according to the province's ecologists: "There must be no exceedances of the limit values for at least three years in order to be able to lift the consumption warning."