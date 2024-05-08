Benko confidants set up “Immo shadow empire”

Creditors could target "parallel empire"

This "parallel empire" has so far remained completely untouched by the Signa chaos. "But that could soon change", writes Handelsblatt, suggesting that creditors have now also set their sights on two branches of the Laura Private Foundation. One name keeps cropping up in the course of the investigations: "Signature August" Marcus Mühlberger, about whom krone.at has already reported several times. The 61-year-old was once head of finance at Raiffeisen Bank. In 2003, the Austrian joined Signa Holding and quickly rose to become one of the most powerful men in Benko's empire. He is said to be a managing director or shareholder in more than 100 companies - and is also involved in the Laura Private Foundation, which many investors could see as a potential conflict of interest.