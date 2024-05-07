Billion missing again! Next Signa company goes bankrupt

Austria's largest insolvency

Since the insolvency of Signa Holding in December 2023, numerous subsidiaries have also become insolvent. In total, with over 10 billion euros in liabilities, it is by far the largest insolvency in Austria's economic history. The holding company's liabilities amount to EUR 5 billion. It was followed by Signa Prime (4.5 billion), Signa Development (1.3 billion), the German department store subsidiary Galeria, the KaDeWe Group, the luxury department store Lamarr under construction in Vienna and finally Signa founder René Benko as an individual entrepreneur, against whom two billion euros in claims were made. In total, there were a dozen insolvencies in Austria and over 100 in Germany in the network of companies, which is said to include over 1000 companies.