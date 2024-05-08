Champions League
Real Madrid vs FC Bayern – LIVE from 9pm
Second leg of the Champions League semi-final: Real Madrid host FC Bayern Munich. We will be reporting live from 9pm, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
David Alaba, who is not yet fit again, or Konrad Laimer: One of the ÖFB team players will be celebrating reaching the Champions League final today. After the semi-final first leg 2:2, everything is still open ahead of the clash between hosts Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. The Spaniards are the newly crowned champions and will be looking to knock the Germans out of the competition for the fourth time in a row.
Ancelotti: "They were better than us in the first leg"
In 2014 in the semi-finals, 2017 in the quarter-finals and 2018 again in the semi-finals, the "royals" had the better end in the direct clash. However, that no longer matters ahead of the upcoming match. "I always have a lot of confidence because we're Real Madrid. I have the best squad and the team has done very well this season," said Real coach Carlo Ancelotti. However, the opponents would be on a "similar" level. "We have a lot of respect. They were better than us in the first leg," the Italian recalled.
In the Allianz Arena, Vinicius Junior had given Real a lucky draw with a late penalty and brace (24', 83'). For Munich, goals from Leroy Sane (53rd) and Harry Kane (57th/penalty) were not enough to secure a home win. "We have to put in our best performance. We know how difficult it is in the semi-finals, but we are extremely motivated because we have the chance to play in another final," said Ancelotti. Right-back Dani Carvajal also underlined this: "There's no need to explain what games like this mean. There's a lot of euphoria among the fans because we've played a great season."
A second consecutive elimination in the final round after the one against Manchester City in 2023 should be avoided at all costs. The record champions, who will once again have Andrij Lunin in goal in place of the recovered Thibaut Courtois, have their sights set on title number nine, or 15 including the Champions Cup. Munich have already won the most important European Cup competition six times, including the CL in 2001, 2013 and 2020. "The situation is very clear. One win in Madrid and we go to Wembley," outlined Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel. He did not identify any favorites in the run-up. "It's a 50:50 game, we'll see what happens."
Müller: "Real has many facets"
So far this season, only Atletico Madrid have managed to bring Real to their knees - twice. The madridistas have also recorded 38 wins and nine draws. "Real have many facets. They can drop back and have no problem defending. Nevertheless, they know that they have excellent counter-attacking players. This concept has often worked. It's not for nothing that they've reached the semi-finals again in recent years," said Bayern striker Thomas Müller. The 34-year-old reckoned it would be a game on a knife-edge against a "highly dangerous" opponent. "It's about millimetres, whether we're effective in the moments when we create chances that we can convert. That's it."
Kane (11) and Vinicius Junior (9) are the two players with the most direct goals in the current competition. Should Kane score his 30th CL goal, he would join Wayne Rooney as England's top scorer in the top flight.
A 2-2 draw, as in the 2018 semi-final second leg, would force extra time. Real have progressed in 18 of 19 duels if the first leg was not lost away from home. Bayern, who will probably be able to rely on defender Matthijs de Ligt again, have been eliminated four out of five times after a home draw. According to the statistics, there is a lot to be said for Real's promotion.
