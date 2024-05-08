Real Madrid vs FC Bayern – LIVE from 9pm

Ancelotti: "They were better than us in the first leg"

In 2014 in the semi-finals, 2017 in the quarter-finals and 2018 again in the semi-finals, the "royals" had the better end in the direct clash. However, that no longer matters ahead of the upcoming match. "I always have a lot of confidence because we're Real Madrid. I have the best squad and the team has done very well this season," said Real coach Carlo Ancelotti. However, the opponents would be on a "similar" level. "We have a lot of respect. They were better than us in the first leg," the Italian recalled.