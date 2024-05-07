Linz institution
Traditional store closes at the end of September
Sad! There are hardly any Linzers over the age of 40 who can't tell an anecdote or two from their childhood about the toy store at Landstraße 31. But now it has come to an end - the Beyerl toy store is closing its doors at the end of September after 124 (!) years.
Manager Maria Pichl explains the reasons: "Unfortunately, people often only see us as a 'shop window' for online retailers at the moment. Many people come to our store to look at the toys and then order them online. People are also saving on toys because of the price increases, which I can fully understand. My father once said: "If you only have to pay more, then it's better to close up shop. And that's what I'll be doing from October."
"Mr. Beyerl" alias Franz Rieger
Maria Pichl's dad was a Linz original. He started out as a branch manager at Palmers, then ran two grocery stores before devoting himself to his great passion. In 1974, Franz Rieger - who in the years that followed was only known to everyone as "Mr. Beyerl" - took over the toy store on Landstraße, which had previously been located on Hauptplatz from 1900 and later on Bischofstraße. He lived for his business and for putting a smile on his little customers' faces. Well over 70 years old, the sprightly senior still cycled to the store every day on his gun bike. Always in the same outfit he was known for: his white dungarees. He died in April 2020 at almost 90, but he has not been forgotten to this day.
"I proudly helped serve as a six-year-old"
Daughter Maria took over her father's "life's work" in the 1990s, although she had been in the business much earlier. "When I was six years old, I helped out and was happy when I got a shilling in tips," laughs the 58-year-old. The sale starts in July and the store closes at the end of September.
