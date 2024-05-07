Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Linz institution

Traditional store closes at the end of September

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 08:00

Sad! There are hardly any Linzers over the age of 40 who can't tell an anecdote or two from their childhood about the toy store at Landstraße 31. But now it has come to an end - the Beyerl toy store is closing its doors at the end of September after 124 (!) years.

comment0 Kommentare

Manager Maria Pichl explains the reasons: "Unfortunately, people often only see us as a 'shop window' for online retailers at the moment. Many people come to our store to look at the toys and then order them online. People are also saving on toys because of the price increases, which I can fully understand. My father once said: "If you only have to pay more, then it's better to close up shop. And that's what I'll be doing from October."

(Bild: Einöder Horst)
(Bild: Einöder Horst)

"Mr. Beyerl" alias Franz Rieger
Maria Pichl's dad was a Linz original. He started out as a branch manager at Palmers, then ran two grocery stores before devoting himself to his great passion. In 1974, Franz Rieger - who in the years that followed was only known to everyone as "Mr. Beyerl" - took over the toy store on Landstraße, which had previously been located on Hauptplatz from 1900 and later on Bischofstraße. He lived for his business and for putting a smile on his little customers' faces. Well over 70 years old, the sprightly senior still cycled to the store every day on his gun bike. Always in the same outfit he was known for: his white dungarees. He died in April 2020 at almost 90, but he has not been forgotten to this day.

(Bild: Einöder Horst)
(Bild: Einöder Horst)

"I proudly helped serve as a six-year-old"
Daughter Maria took over her father's "life's work" in the 1990s, although she had been in the business much earlier. "When I was six years old, I helped out and was happy when I got a shilling in tips," laughs the 58-year-old. The sale starts in July and the store closes at the end of September.

Mario Ruhmanseder
Mario Ruhmanseder
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf