Traditional store closes at the end of September

"Mr. Beyerl" alias Franz Rieger

Maria Pichl's dad was a Linz original. He started out as a branch manager at Palmers, then ran two grocery stores before devoting himself to his great passion. In 1974, Franz Rieger - who in the years that followed was only known to everyone as "Mr. Beyerl" - took over the toy store on Landstraße, which had previously been located on Hauptplatz from 1900 and later on Bischofstraße. He lived for his business and for putting a smile on his little customers' faces. Well over 70 years old, the sprightly senior still cycled to the store every day on his gun bike. Always in the same outfit he was known for: his white dungarees. He died in April 2020 at almost 90, but he has not been forgotten to this day.