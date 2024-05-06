Ebreichsdorf gears up as a festival center

Mammoth task festival

The lack of camping facilities will be cushioned as far as possible by the public transport options, the many parking spaces and, last but not least, the hotel industry in Vienna and the surrounding area. "We are clearly placing the metropolis of Vienna with its charisma at the center of the event," says Marek Lieberberg, "the visitors come from Vienna, will travel back there and also stay overnight." The pre-sales for the two events are highly satisfactory, and "Rolling Loud", which is unique in Europe, also attracts international guests. So far, around 50 percent of tickets have gone to Austria, but around 1,000 have also gone to guests flying in from the USA. The organizer team emphasizes in unison that setting up an open-air festival at a new location is a mammoth task, but they have been working on the location for around ten years. In the long term, they want to organize even more events from 2025 - for 5,000 to 60,000 visitors. "We are definitely here to stay," says Lieberberg, "you want to build, manage and develop a location like this."