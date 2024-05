A weekend dedicated to contemporary art

Current program and new exhibitions

Ongoing exhibitions such as Alexandra Leykauf (Camera Austria), Curtis Cuffie (Kunstverein), Katherine Bradford (Halle für Kunst) or Markus Huemer (Artelier Contemporary) alternate with new openings such as "Getting Close" (Off-Gallery), "How to become an Island" (Forum Stadtpark), "Sorry you don't know" in the Raum or "Verweile doch im Grazer Kunstgarten. The exhibitions at the Grazer Kunsthaus, the Neue Galerie, the MUWA and the Kultum are of course also worth seeing.