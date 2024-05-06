Landlord after fire: “Human life comes first”

Hot grease and thick smoke

In the apartment, he immediately noticed that hot fat was spraying in all directions in the kitchen and thick smoke was spreading. "I woke him up and asked him if he was mad, what he was doing. Then I took him outside first, because life is more important to me than anything else," says Hazur D. "Then I put out the fire with a fire extinguisher from the stairwell," says Hazur D. However, the hot oil started to burn again only a short time later, until the fire department brought the flames under control again.