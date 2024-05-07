Vorteilswelt
Traffic big problem

ÖVP crown prince at the center of criticism

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 06:00

The series "What has happened so far - what needs to happen?" on the one-year balance sheet of the Salzburg state government is stirring up a lot of political dust. In particular, the standstill in transport policy is causing a great deal of anger among "Krone" readers. At the center of the criticism: Provincial Councillor Stefan Schnöll.

comment0 Kommentare

For years, he has been regarded as the future state governor, the successor to Wilfried Haslauer, the hottest topic in the Salzburg People's Party: Stefan Schnöll, the crown prince.

However, the 36-year-old is not exactly having an easy time of it at the moment, as can be seen from how dissatisfied Krone readers are with the provincial councillor. In the series "What has happened? What needs to happen?" series, the editorial team receives a large number of messages every day. Stefan Schnöll is at the center of the criticism.

Traffic jam chaos in Pongau. (Bild: Gerhard Schiel)
Traffic jam chaos in Pongau.
(Bild: Gerhard Schiel)

Transport policy in particular is not well received: whether it's the traffic jam chaos on the A10, the construction site chaos at the Schmitt Tunnel or the poor information provided to citizens about the plans for the S-Link, "Krone" readers take Schnöll to task. Gerhard Reisenhofer from Bruck, for example, writes: "This Provincial Councillor Schnöll is not up to the task. This applies not only to the A10, but also to public transport in Salzburg: no solutions at all, just empty phrases from politicians and desk experts!"

This is what the S-Link should look like. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
This is what the S-Link should look like.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

Many Krone readers are looking forward to the long weekend around Ascension Day and the Whitsun weekend with great concern: "The traffic jam chaos will be unbearable again, and the daily commute to work will be a disaster. A solution must be found."

The Schmitt Tunnel in Zell am See is currently a major construction site. (Bild: Hölzl Roland)
The Schmitt Tunnel in Zell am See is currently a major construction site.
(Bild: Hölzl Roland)

Another accusation: "Schnöll is dancing at too many weddings: Traffic, sport, culture, tourism and business. Nobody can do it alone. He is already overwhelmed with the traffic!"

Dear "Krone" readers, send us your wishes and demands to the Salzburg state government by e-mail:

salzburg@kronenzeitung.at

