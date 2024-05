Bloodbath in Carinthia: Executed with 17 stabs

What must be going on in a 20-year-old who loses control like that? A young man from Klagenfurt is alleged to have executed the 30-year-old drug dealer Marco L. with 17 stab wounds - according to the not yet legally effective indictment. The young suspect was sane at the time of the insane act, had no drugs and only small amounts of alcohol in his blood. The reasons for the bloodlust are all the more puzzling.