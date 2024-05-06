Venice has already collected €700,000 from day visitors

All visitors who want to enter the lagoon city between 8.30 am and 4 pm have to pay. To do so, they must purchase a QR code online in advance, which will be checked at the main access points to the city. Checkpoints have been set up in Piazzale Roma near the train station, at the Punta Sabbioni ferry port and in Chioggia. Every day, around 75 people are deployed at 16 locations in the city to check the QR code.