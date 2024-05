Beachboy Reiter set Lake Neusiedl on fire

Great fight went unrewarded

In just 28 minutes, they blasted Felix Friedl and beach legend Xandi Huber out of the "sandbox" 21:9 and 21:14. "The match simply went incredibly well for us," Reiter beamed afterwards. However, the surprise duo, who were seeded seventh, were denied the crowning glory - i.e. the tournament win. After losing set one against Seiser/Grössig 15:18, they were able to take set two 21:18 - but lost the decider 10:15. "It's a shame, we had a chance. That little bit of luck was missing," said Reiter, who was nevertheless happy.