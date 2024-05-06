Action is criticized because “we are Jews”

"Because we are Jews"

Referring to the persecution and extermination of Jews during the Second World War by the "German Reich", the Israeli head of government said: "During the terrible Holocaust, there were important leaders who stood on the sidelines. The first lesson from the Holocaust is therefore: if we do not defend ourselves, no one else will defend us." The 74-year-old added: "Today we are once again facing enemies who are out to destroy us." Protests against Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip, such as the protests at universities in the USA and elsewhere, exist "because we are Jews".