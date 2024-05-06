Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
06.05.2024 07:02

Rapids' Leo Querfeld was bleeding and screaming in pain - but was able to continue playing. Ralf Rangnick's worries are probably greater when it comes to Alex Schlager. The Salzburg goalie broke off the warm-up on Sunday at the Rapid game.

comment0 Kommentare

Remarkable! Four defeats in a row, the final Cup trauma - yet 18,100 fans came to the Allianz Stadium again yesterday. And created a positive atmosphere, cheering on Rapid's emergency team. Without whistles or protests, there were celebrations again at the end - that's a different experience in Hütteldorf

Blood splashed
And when the eleventh (!) loss threatened, things got really loud: Salzburg's Karim Konate had jumped onto Leo Querfeld's knee. Blood spurted, the 20-year-old screamed in pain, veteran Thorsten Schick took off his jersey to stop the bleeding and the coaches indicated the change. It looked bad, like a serious injury, the end of his EURO dream. Querfeld ("I couldn't even look at it") went into the dressing room - and came back into the game eight minutes later with several stitches and chugging. "A jolt went through the whole stadium," enthused coach Robert Klauß.

Fears for Schlager
And yet team boss Ralf Rangnick could have the next piece of bad news: Salzburg goalkeeper Alex Schlager broke off the warm-up with knee pain and sat on the bench during the game with a thick bandage. Now Austria are also worried about their number one - an MRI scan will take place today.

Hopefully the all-clear will be given.

Rainer Bortenschlager
