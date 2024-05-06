Next nail-biter?
Automatically saved draft
Rapids' Leo Querfeld was bleeding and screaming in pain - but was able to continue playing. Ralf Rangnick's worries are probably greater when it comes to Alex Schlager. The Salzburg goalie broke off the warm-up on Sunday at the Rapid game.
Remarkable! Four defeats in a row, the final Cup trauma - yet 18,100 fans came to the Allianz Stadium again yesterday. And created a positive atmosphere, cheering on Rapid's emergency team. Without whistles or protests, there were celebrations again at the end - that's a different experience in Hütteldorf
Blood splashed
And when the eleventh (!) loss threatened, things got really loud: Salzburg's Karim Konate had jumped onto Leo Querfeld's knee. Blood spurted, the 20-year-old screamed in pain, veteran Thorsten Schick took off his jersey to stop the bleeding and the coaches indicated the change. It looked bad, like a serious injury, the end of his EURO dream. Querfeld ("I couldn't even look at it") went into the dressing room - and came back into the game eight minutes later with several stitches and chugging. "A jolt went through the whole stadium," enthused coach Robert Klauß.
Fears for Schlager
And yet team boss Ralf Rangnick could have the next piece of bad news: Salzburg goalkeeper Alex Schlager broke off the warm-up with knee pain and sat on the bench during the game with a thick bandage. Now Austria are also worried about their number one - an MRI scan will take place today.
Hopefully the all-clear will be given.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.