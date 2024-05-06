Blood splashed

And when the eleventh (!) loss threatened, things got really loud: Salzburg's Karim Konate had jumped onto Leo Querfeld's knee. Blood spurted, the 20-year-old screamed in pain, veteran Thorsten Schick took off his jersey to stop the bleeding and the coaches indicated the change. It looked bad, like a serious injury, the end of his EURO dream. Querfeld ("I couldn't even look at it") went into the dressing room - and came back into the game eight minutes later with several stitches and chugging. "A jolt went through the whole stadium," enthused coach Robert Klauß.