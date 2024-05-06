Trouble over the location of the weekly market

A vegetable vendor: "The current location here in the Marietta parking lot is simply not an option in the long term. We want to return to Gemonaplatz, where we used to be. There's more life there because you're closer to the lake, where there's also more going on. Hardly anyone goes up to the parking lot here, only those who want to drive to the stalls in comfort. The Gemonaplatz is also much more pleasant to look at."