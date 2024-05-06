Discussion in Velden
Trouble over the location of the weekly market
There was more frequency in the center of Velden, on Gemonaplatz, where the stallholders want to return. Negotiations begin.
The weekly market in Velden, which is held every Thursday in the Marietta parking lot, is a source of controversy. Not only the market traders, but also the visitors do not find the location ideal. The vendors want to return to Gemonaplatz, where there are also public toilet facilities, something that is lacking in the Marietta parking lot.
A vegetable vendor: "The current location here in the Marietta parking lot is simply not an option in the long term. We want to return to Gemonaplatz, where we used to be. There's more life there because you're closer to the lake, where there's also more going on. Hardly anyone goes up to the parking lot here, only those who want to drive to the stalls in comfort. The Gemonaplatz is also much more pleasant to look at."
Another wish: a shopping experience in the evening too
Market visitors have another wish: the market should also attract shoppers in the evening. "That would be awesome!" say some market traders; in July and August, when there is a lot going on at Lake Wörthersee, that would be great.
For the time being, they want to approach the municipality to be allowed to move the location back to Gemonaplatz. Hannes Markowitz, head of the Velden tourism company: "Talks will be held with the market drivers over the next few weeks. Then, together with the mayor, a decision will be made that is satisfactory for everyone. "D
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.