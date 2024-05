The Hannersberg is teeming with life! Who can find what?

In large format in the children's playroom

A year of work went into the finished work. "The biggest challenge was to draw the entire location from a bird's eye view and from above," says the artist. And what can you now discover in the painting, which hangs in large format in the children's playroom? Of course, not everything is revealed, except that you can find typical scenes such as a wedding party or Leo Hillinger and Ronald Gollatz on the paper. Curious? Then head to Hannersberg and see for yourself what you can discover in the picture!