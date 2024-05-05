Fears for excursion destination
Ragga Gorge still destroyed and closed
The excursion destination has already had to be renovated several times due to storm damage. This year, the clean-up work will not be finished in time. The damage is enormous.
It's brutal!" is how building yard manager Martin Gugganig describes the situation in the Ragga Gorge with a sad undertone. It is still closed, even though it should have been open a long time ago. However, the popular excursion destination in Mölltal is still affected by the severe storm damage and many beetle-ridden trees.
A "Krone" inspection at the beginning of April showed the extent of the damage. The opening was planned for the beginning of May. "Unfortunately, we won't make it in time," says the site manager, who is in the gorge almost every day.
He and Felbermayer's employees still have a lot of work to do. "We're worried about the beetle trees, the footbridges aren't ready yet and there's dangerous slope stabilization work to be done."
But the municipality is not giving up. "The gorge won't stay closed! The excursion destination revitalizes our region. It absolutely must be made accessible," says Mayor Kurt Schober. The opening is now planned for the middle of the month. "Work is still in full swing this week. We want to open around May 18." The costs for the renovation amount to 100,000 euros.
