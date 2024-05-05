Left-wing party has itself depicted in chains for EU elections

Meloni wants to campaign for repatriation

The Italian government had campaigned in Hungary for Salis to be placed under house arrest. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who maintains good relations with her Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban, emphasized that the Milanese woman's candidacy for the EU elections, which will take place in Italy on 8 and 9 June, does not change the government's efforts to have Salis returned home. "Politicizing the issue does not help," Meloni emphasized. The governing parties criticized Salis' candidacy for the EU Parliament.