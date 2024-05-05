“History has been written!” Jubilation after GAK title

Sturm looking forward to derby comeback

There was an initial official reaction from the Bundesliga on Sunday afternoon: "Congratulations to GAK on winning the Admiral 2. league title and returning to the top division! The way the club has once again shown comeback qualities and dominated this season is impressive," said CEO Christian Ebenbauer, adding. "It is very fitting that GAK, as a traditional club, is completing its return to the top division exactly 20 years after winning the Bundesliga championship and in its 50th Bundesliga season."