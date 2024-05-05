Players and fans
“History has been written!” Jubilation after GAK title
With four rounds to go, GAK are champions of the 2nd Bundesliga and have been promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time in 17 years. On Sunday, the Styrians and their fans watched the defeat of runners-up Ried in Vienna (1:2). The jubilation over the title and the return to the top flight knew no bounds.
It was a season in which there was hardly any doubt as to who would ultimately win the title and thus promotion. Under Carinthian coach Gernot Messner, the GAK rocketed from triumph to triumph. After 17 years, the traditional club is celebrating its return to the Bundesliga.
Once the title was wrapped up, there was no holding back in Graz. Players and fans watched Ried's match on Sunday full of excitement. At the final whistle, everyone was in each other's arms and the celebrations could begin. Tears of joy, hugs and shared jubilation characterized the scene.
Sturm looking forward to derby comeback
There was an initial official reaction from the Bundesliga on Sunday afternoon: "Congratulations to GAK on winning the Admiral 2. league title and returning to the top division! The way the club has once again shown comeback qualities and dominated this season is impressive," said CEO Christian Ebenbauer, adding. "It is very fitting that GAK, as a traditional club, is completing its return to the top division exactly 20 years after winning the Bundesliga championship and in its 50th Bundesliga season."
The club itself sent out the following message to the fans via social networks. "History has been written. We are CHAMPIONS of the 2nd division and after 17 years we can now say it, which is what every Red only dreamed of." There were also congratulations online from some Sturm Graz fans, who were delighted to see the Graz derbies make a comeback in the Bundesliga.
