Series champion St. Pölten stumbles in Dornbirn

Looking forward to the Ländle derby

The justified jubilation was short-lived, however: just two minutes later it was Anna Johannig who made it 1:1. After the hosts had cleared the ball in front of their own goal, the defender took a shot from distance - and scored. The favorites then got stronger, but they were denied time and time again by the brilliant Dornbirn keeper Fanny Söderström. The Vorarlberg side, who already secured their place in the league last weekend, now have 15 points - ten of them in the six spring rounds - and are eagerly awaiting the derby against Altach next Saturday.