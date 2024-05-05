Promoted team scores
Series champion St. Pölten stumbles in Dornbirn
The St. Pölten women are once again the measure of all things in the Admiral Women's Bundesliga this season. It is therefore all the more surprising that the Lower Austrians could not get past 1:1 in the match at newly promoted SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn. However, the Vorarlberg side put in an excellent performance.
After 15 of a total of 18 rounds to be played, St. Pölten are four points clear at the top of the table. Twelve wins, three draws, no defeats. The amazing thing is that the serial champions conceded three of their seven goals against the promoted team from the Ländle.
Suriname team player scored
Having already achieved the "feat" of conceding two goals to the serial champions in the fall - no other team has managed that so far this season - the ladies of coach Klaus Stocker also took the lead on Sunday. After a goalless half in which the Vorarlberg side attacked high and defended consistently at the back, 24-year-old Anne Bhagerath - a Suriname international - put the home side ahead in the 61st minute. Her free-kick from long range went past friend and foe and finally found its way into the goal.
Looking forward to the Ländle derby
The justified jubilation was short-lived, however: just two minutes later it was Anna Johannig who made it 1:1. After the hosts had cleared the ball in front of their own goal, the defender took a shot from distance - and scored. The favorites then got stronger, but they were denied time and time again by the brilliant Dornbirn keeper Fanny Söderström. The Vorarlberg side, who already secured their place in the league last weekend, now have 15 points - ten of them in the six spring rounds - and are eagerly awaiting the derby against Altach next Saturday.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.