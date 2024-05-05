Vorteilswelt
Series champion St. Pölten stumbles in Dornbirn

05.05.2024 12:53

The St. Pölten women are once again the measure of all things in the Admiral Women's Bundesliga this season. It is therefore all the more surprising that the Lower Austrians could not get past 1:1 in the match at newly promoted SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn. However, the Vorarlberg side put in an excellent performance.

After 15 of a total of 18 rounds to be played, St. Pölten are four points clear at the top of the table. Twelve wins, three draws, no defeats. The amazing thing is that the serial champions conceded three of their seven goals against the promoted team from the Ländle.

Suriname team player scored
Having already achieved the "feat" of conceding two goals to the serial champions in the fall - no other team has managed that so far this season - the ladies of coach Klaus Stocker also took the lead on Sunday. After a goalless half in which the Vorarlberg side attacked high and defended consistently at the back, 24-year-old Anne Bhagerath - a Suriname international - put the home side ahead in the 61st minute. Her free-kick from long range went past friend and foe and finally found its way into the goal.

Fanny Söderström proved to be a reliable back-up. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Fanny Söderström proved to be a reliable back-up.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Looking forward to the Ländle derby
The justified jubilation was short-lived, however: just two minutes later it was Anna Johannig who made it 1:1. After the hosts had cleared the ball in front of their own goal, the defender took a shot from distance - and scored. The favorites then got stronger, but they were denied time and time again by the brilliant Dornbirn keeper Fanny Söderström. The Vorarlberg side, who already secured their place in the league last weekend, now have 15 points - ten of them in the six spring rounds - and are eagerly awaiting the derby against Altach next Saturday.

Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
