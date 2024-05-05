Will Sargeant soon be replaced by the “wunderkind”?

The fact is, however, that there is a request to the FIA. From whichever side. "Like everyone else, we are looking for where we want to be in terms of riders for next year. And we have our own program for young riders." I can't really judge Antonelli's level," concludes Vowles. For now, he gives Sargeant a guarantee: "Here in Miami, at his home Grand Prix, I'll put him on my shoulders and support him, because that's what we should be doing at this stage. He's in the car. He's going to stay in the car and my job here is to support him."