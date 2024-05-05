Super license applied for
Will Sargeant soon be replaced by the “wunderkind”?
Logan Sargeant is no longer uncontroversial at Williams and may have to vacate his seat in the cockpit as early as this season. The 17-year-old "wunderkind" Andrea Kimi Antonelli could be ready to replace him. He has already applied to the FIA for an "exemption for a super license".
"We have received this application and are currently reviewing it. But there is a procedure that has to be followed and several people/commissions have to vote and agree, as it requires a rule change," said an FIA spokesperson, confirming the rumors surrounding the application for a super license for Antonelli. This means that the "child prodigy" could make his Formula 1 debut before his 18th birthday at the end of August.
However, it has not been made public who submitted the application. However, there is speculation that Williams has a hand in this. The racing team is struggling with major problems this season. Driver Logan Sargeant is already under fire. "I've always said that it's a meritocracy. Logan has to earn his place and at the moment he has some tough targets where he needs to get a lot closer to Alexander Albon," explained Williams team boss James Vowles.
Talent should not be wasted
At the same time, the Briton denied that "intensive efforts are being made to find Antonelli". The Italian is currently completing some test drives for Mercedes and is also considered a possible candidate to succeed Hamilton. However, team boss Toto Wolff tries to put the brakes on this: "He was still in a Formula 4 car 15 months ago. They don't want to burn out the 17-year-old. All the rumors surrounding Antonelli are completely unfounded.
The fact is, however, that there is a request to the FIA. From whichever side. "Like everyone else, we are looking for where we want to be in terms of riders for next year. And we have our own program for young riders." I can't really judge Antonelli's level," concludes Vowles. For now, he gives Sargeant a guarantee: "Here in Miami, at his home Grand Prix, I'll put him on my shoulders and support him, because that's what we should be doing at this stage. He's in the car. He's going to stay in the car and my job here is to support him."
