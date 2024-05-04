Tarik Mete from Salzburg
Preferential vote emperor criticizes Babler’s list
SPÖ local councillor Tarik Mete became known beyond Salzburg's borders as the emperor of preferential votes in the last National Council election. At that time, he received more than 15,000 preferential votes from position 134 on the list, putting him in seventh place among all parties nationwide.
Mete will not be standing for election to the National Council in the fall. "I didn't apply and wasn't asked by Andi Babler either," he says. Mete was re-elected to the Salzburg City Council, where he also received the second most SPÖ votes after Bernhard Auinger. "My place is now in Salzburg, I have enough to do here," explains Mete, who is the managing director of Emco Privatklinik in his day job. Nevertheless, federal politics does not leave him completely cold.
"All we ever talk about is equal opportunities"
The SPÖ list for the National Council elections is a source of disappointment for the 37-year-old, whose grandparents immigrated to Austria from Turkey. "It's not about me. But diversity looks different," says Mete. "Ever since I got involved in politics, I've always been concerned with the representation of people with a migrant background." He is particularly sorry about former State Secretary Muna Duzdar, who was demoted from the list at the last minute for party tactical reasons.
"We always talk about equal opportunities. But the list procedure is not so permeable for some groups that don't have a big lobby," says Mete. From Salzburg's point of view, however, he is happy for Michaela Schmidt, who is in eighth place on the federal list and has a good chance of being elected to the National Council.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.