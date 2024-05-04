Preferential vote emperor criticizes Babler’s list

"All we ever talk about is equal opportunities"

The SPÖ list for the National Council elections is a source of disappointment for the 37-year-old, whose grandparents immigrated to Austria from Turkey. "It's not about me. But diversity looks different," says Mete. "Ever since I got involved in politics, I've always been concerned with the representation of people with a migrant background." He is particularly sorry about former State Secretary Muna Duzdar, who was demoted from the list at the last minute for party tactical reasons.