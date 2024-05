Union Berlin vs. VfL Bochum – LIVE from 3.30 pm

Explosive: The winner of the duel can no longer be relegated directly. If Cologne lose at home to Freiburg the day before, both clubs will at least have secured a relegation place before kick-off. Bochum celebrated a deserved 3-0 home win against Union in the first half of the season (xGoals: 3.5:1.0); for Union, it was their first Bundesliga defeat under Nenad Bjelica.