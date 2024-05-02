Rossi demands a broad chest from Austria’s World Championship team

"We have to have self-confidence and keep going!"

It's not enough for him to say "one win is enough to avoid relegation. If we want to get better as a nation, then we have to start going out more positively and with a broad chest. Belief is very important: if you're already telling yourself in your head that they're better, it's going to be tough." Of course, this is especially true for Canada, who are the opponents at the World Cup on May 14 and in the test match on Sunday. "They're the best players in the world. They're always hungry, always want to win. We have to have self-confidence and stand up to them," said the Vorarlberg native. The main thing on Sunday is to get ready for the World Cup. "It's important that we get a good feeling for the World Cup, because the start of the World Cup against the Danes is very important for us."