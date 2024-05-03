Vorteilswelt
A key match

The Dornbirn team are on fire against KSV

03.05.2024 10:55

Rothosen now have their sights set on a non-relegation place. A win by more than one goal difference at home against Kapfenberg today (18.10) would put Dornbirn back in the green zone for the first time in a long time. Coach Eric Orie promises that the team will not let anything throw them off their stride.

"We want to continue our fairytale," says Dornbirn coach Eric Orie ahead of his team's next groundbreaking game - Kapfenberger SV is coming, currently the direct opponent in the battle for the first non-relegation spot. And that's exactly what the Rothosen want to get at the Birkenwiese today, it would be the first safe place in the table since matchday 9 at the end of September last year.

A win would see Dornbirn draw level with KSV, while a three-goal win would see them overtake the Styrians. "That would of course be the icing on the cake," says Orie. "We are well prepared. We've cured the aches and pains from the Sturm game with good care."

Mateusinho returns to the squad after his suspension, one more option the coach can bring off the bench. Renan (hip flexor) and Noa Mathis (knee) are missing, all others are fit.

Dornbirn coach Eric Orie and his team want to stay on the road to success. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Dornbirn coach Eric Orie and his team want to stay on the road to success.
License issue leaves its mark
The refusal (so far) to grant a match license following the rejection of the Bundesliga protest committee in the second instance has of course left its mark on the team. "We've talked about the situation. But we're not going to let that get us out of our stride," Orie clarifies, "our club officials have to move on now. It will be clear next week what will happen."

Dominik Omerzell
