Austrian canoeist in the Refugee Team!

"A message of hope!"

"This will send a message of hope to the more than 100 million displaced people around the world. At the same time, you will draw the attention of billions of people around the world to the scale of the refugee crisis," said IOC President Thomas Bach when nominating the team. After Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2021, this is the third time that an IOC refugee team has taken part in the Summer Games. For the first time, the selection will not be competing under the Olympic flag in Paris, but with its own emblem bearing a heart in the middle.