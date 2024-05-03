“Real tuners never put people in danger!”

Scene has been growing since corona

"In Styria, this has become particularly virulent during the coronavirus period, since when the scene, which is mostly young and male, has been growing," says Kurt Lassnig, head of the Styrian traffic police. The fact that the last meeting was announced in advance under the motto "Graz out of control" testifies to the attitude of the PS freaks. With around 700 vehicles and a good 1500 onlookers - many from other federal states - the meeting in mid-April was one of the biggest ever in Styria. Last weekend it happened again, albeit with significantly fewer participants according to the police.