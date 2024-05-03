“No opponent will enjoy playing against West Wien”

By winning the Cup, you showed that you can keep up with the big boys, even beat them. What can we expect from West Wien next season? What can West Wien expect?

We're going into the games without any pressure, we're going to annoy our opponents. No opponent in the HLA likes to play against us. I think we can definitely surprise one or two big names. We can't expect to always play like we did in the Cup, but on a good day we can deliver an exciting game against any opponent.