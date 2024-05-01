Red-blue mudslinging in the middle of the election campaign

Babler is overwhelmed after his premiere in front of the town hall as SP leader in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. "What we have achieved is tremendous and we have enormous mobilization potential." He detects a good mood in the entire party. "But what we have in common is my basic understanding of politics. That will also be the key to success." Contrary to expert opinion, he sees his party on the upswing. "We are winning elections. And not just in cities like Salzburg, but also in rural communities. In Innsbruck, we doubled in the mayoral elections."