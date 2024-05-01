May 1 and politics
Red-blue mudslinging in the middle of the election campaign
Tens of thousands celebrated the SPÖ grandees on Vienna's Rathausplatz. In a follow-up analysis with the "Krone" newspaper, they also lashed out against the competition. They took up their positions. It was an emotional start to the election campaign.
Rock concert atmosphere on Rathausplatz. Staged by the SPÖ on May 1st. A day for the Reds. The thousands who were there were enthusiastic. No discordant tones, no whistles. Mayor Michael Ludwig was the instigator. With class warrior slogans. Wealth taxes, hands off pensions, affordable living for all, less work, equal rights - including the distribution of asylum seekers.
The controversial issue of compulsory residence
Vienna bears the greatest burden, overfulfills the quota, the other countries are in default. Discord. Provinces governed by the ÖVP and the FPÖ are outraged by the Red Party's demand for compulsory asylum or "compulsory residence" for all. Vienna should do its homework and get its affairs under control, they say.
In general, it is a day of mud-slinging. You can tell that the battle cries for the EU elections in June and the National Council elections at the end of September are getting louder. Especially on this symbolic and historic May 1st. Incidentally, it is also the day on which Austria officially established its "corporative state" 90 years ago under the Christian-socialist chancellor Engelbert Dollfuß. A dictatorship.
Kickl would "rather go under than become part of the system"
Ludwig also emphasizes this - not without subtle reference to today's dangers and developments. ÖVP politicians and the FPÖ have also brought their guns into position. The Blue Party's Herbert Kickl was his usual martial self at the Urfahranermarkt in Linz: he would "go under" before he became "part of the system".
"Bullshit" and "taxes for the super-rich"
The main act on Rathausplatz is Andreas Babler. The enthusiastic guitar player is in his element. He carries his audience away. When talking about the ÖVP's fantasies of extending working hours, he spoke of "nonsense that we don't deal with". The fact that Ludwig assured him of his full support strengthened the Traiskirchen mayor in his mission to lead the country. Ballhausplatz is only a few stone's throws away from Rathausplatz. And yet still a long way off. According to the polls.
Babler is overwhelmed after his premiere in front of the town hall as SP leader in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. "What we have achieved is tremendous and we have enormous mobilization potential." He detects a good mood in the entire party. "But what we have in common is my basic understanding of politics. That will also be the key to success." Contrary to expert opinion, he sees his party on the upswing. "We are winning elections. And not just in cities like Salzburg, but also in rural communities. In Innsbruck, we doubled in the mayoral elections."
He is evasive when it comes to coalition conditions: "Life must become easier for people. And we have presented a concrete program to achieve this. Including counter-financing through taxation of the super-rich. If anyone has other proposals without people suffering as a result, then I am happy to talk."
Regarding the ÖVP's criticism of the SPÖ's family immigration proposal, Babler says: "It's about fair distribution. It is the problem after 24 years of the ÖVP in the Ministry of the Interior. Solutions could have been found long ago. Nothing got better under the FPÖ. It's a classic management failure."
A fixed set of rules for fair distribution was needed. It was not acceptable for only one city to bear responsibility. Ludwig gratefully assisted in the "Krone" interview: "It is unacceptable that the government at EU level demands a fair distribution among the member states all the time, but does not meet its obligations in its own country. We are only interested in fair distribution."
