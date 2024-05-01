Fivers are ready
With a lot of heart and brains for promotion
Let's go! The Fivers handball players want to decide the best-of-3 series at home against Bruck/Trofaiach in the second quarter-final match on Wednesday and thus once again finish among Austria's top four in the HLA. Coach Peter Eckl and his team are prepared for a thrilling duel.
"It will be hard work on Labor Day of all days. Because a strong team is waiting for us," says Fivers head coach Peter Eckl. "We have to find a quick answer to what the Foxes come up with." Then the Margaretner handball aces could be able to celebrate their entry into the league semi-finals on Wednesday (19:30, live krone.tv) at home in Hollgasse - as they have done for almost 20 years (2005).
The foundation in the best-of-3 quarter-final series has been more than laid after the 32:28 away win, the first victory after three defeats in the direct duels with the Styrians. "We have to keep going," said Eckl, who was pleased with the team's start featuring the two top scorers Schuh and Nigg. "We have to repeat the good things and make up for the weak ones." It's a good thing that the Viennese have made up for deficits thanks to keeper Bergmann and passion. "We need a lot of Fivers heart and brains this time too," said club boss Tom Menzl, who is hoping for full support from the stands. "That would be hugely important. We want to celebrate promotion with our fans."
The quarter-final series in Bregenz (17.15, live krone.tv) is already getting exciting. Ex-Fiver Wagner, last year's champions Mahr and Co. are aiming to equalize the series after the surprisingly clear 21:30 defeat in Krems. If they fail to do so, they are out and the season is over.
PS: Second league leaders West Wien will also be hosting Tirol in the promotion battle on Wednesday (18), while runners-up Atzgersdorf will be playing Leoben at the same time.
