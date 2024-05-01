With a lot of heart and brains for promotion

The foundation in the best-of-3 quarter-final series has been more than laid after the 32:28 away win, the first victory after three defeats in the direct duels with the Styrians. "We have to keep going," said Eckl, who was pleased with the team's start featuring the two top scorers Schuh and Nigg. "We have to repeat the good things and make up for the weak ones." It's a good thing that the Viennese have made up for deficits thanks to keeper Bergmann and passion. "We need a lot of Fivers heart and brains this time too," said club boss Tom Menzl, who is hoping for full support from the stands. "That would be hugely important. We want to celebrate promotion with our fans."