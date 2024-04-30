Triathlete Pertl ventures into new territory

New distance, new hope? Triathlete Philip Pertl is at least giving it a try. The athlete from Gastein is venturing into new territory and competing in the "St. Pölten Challenge", a half ironman. Pertl is only used to the short distance, but now the current third-best Austrian in the World Cup rankings wants to take on the middle distance. "I think that could suit me in the future," says the triathlete, who is known as a good cyclist. Because the 90-kilometre spoke spectacle in St. Pölten is particularly unusual: you have to keep 20 meters distance from the person in front - slipstreaming is forbidden! When overtaking, you have to keep a distance of 1.5 meters to the side, and you only have 45 seconds.