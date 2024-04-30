Setting fire to the solarium caused huge damage

Crashed backwards into a police car

All three have to answer for a series of crimes committed between February 3 and September 19, 2023: The charges include assault, coercion, damage to property, theft, unauthorized use of vehicles and resisting law enforcement. According to the indictment, the young people stole valuables from eight unlocked vehicles. They drove around in three cars, including the van of a tradesman. During a chase, they even crashed into a civilian police patrol while reversing. One of them said: "We used the cars to get home at night because there were no more trains."