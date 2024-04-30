Vorteilswelt
Juvenile delinquency

Setting fire to the solarium caused huge damage

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 19:00

Not only arson was the subject of the trial, but also other crimes such as several joyrides with other people's cars. Three young people confessed to this and explained themselves.

comment0 Kommentare

The judge asks the three young defendants (18, 17, 17 years old) for their details at the regional court on Tuesday. One thing is clear: they all had problems in their childhood and no male caregiver. One grew up without a father, the other was thrown out by his mother and the third lived in a sheltered flat share. "We had nothing and had nothing to lose," says one of the accused about the motive.

Crashed backwards into a police car
All three have to answer for a series of crimes committed between February 3 and September 19, 2023: The charges include assault, coercion, damage to property, theft, unauthorized use of vehicles and resisting law enforcement. According to the indictment, the young people stole valuables from eight unlocked vehicles. They drove around in three cars, including the van of a tradesman. During a chase, they even crashed into a civilian police patrol while reversing. One of them said: "We used the cars to get home at night because there were no more trains."

In addition to a few scuffles with peers, one of the three also set fire to a solarium. With consequences: more than 200,000 euros in damage. The 17-year-old was already 40,000 euros in debt by the time he started his apprenticeship. After confessing, all three vowed to reform and "a future without crime". One previously blameless 17-year-old was given a diversion, the other two received one and six months probation respectively.

Antonio Lovric
Antonio Lovric
