After series of scandals
Del Bosque to oversee Spanish association
Vicente del Bosque has been appointed head of the state supervisory commission for the Spanish soccer association RFEF, which is facing allegations of corruption.
The 73-year-old former Real Madrid star and later coach, with whom Spain became world champions in 2010 and European champions in 2012, will lead the "Commission for Supervision, Normalization and Representation". This was announced by Sports Minister Pilar Alegría on Tuesday.
The commission is to restore the reputation, good name and image of Spanish soccer in the coming months. In the commission, Del Bosque will be accompanied by independent and recognized personalities with whom Spanish soccer will have to overcome very important challenges, including the organization of the 2030 World Cup bid, said Alegría. Del Bosque embodies "the best of soccer in our country", enjoys great respect and is a "good person of great human quality and an example of honesty", the minister emphasized.
Former RFEF boss Luis Rubiales denied numerous accusations in court on Monday. Contracts may have been concluded irregularly during his five-year presidency. The investigators' accusations include corruption in business transactions, unfair administration and money laundering. Rubiales lost his office in the wake of the scandal surrounding the kiss he forced on world champion Jennifer Hermoso.
