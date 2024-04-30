Del Bosque to oversee Spanish association

The commission is to restore the reputation, good name and image of Spanish soccer in the coming months. In the commission, Del Bosque will be accompanied by independent and recognized personalities with whom Spanish soccer will have to overcome very important challenges, including the organization of the 2030 World Cup bid, said Alegría. Del Bosque embodies "the best of soccer in our country", enjoys great respect and is a "good person of great human quality and an example of honesty", the minister emphasized.