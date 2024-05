“The coaches have done a great job”

Looking forward to the descent

In addition to free runs, the program also included several heats in a one-minute course. "Our coaches have built something amazing, they've done a really great job," says the Kästle pilot enthusiastically. "It's really fun and gives you that racing feeling again." Today and tomorrow, gliding course training is planned before Graf leaves the snow behind for the time being: "My wife Lisa and I are going diving in the sea in a few days. I'm looking forward to that after the long winter," grins the 28-year-old from Dornbirn.