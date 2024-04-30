AK election results
President Pesserl rejoices, ÖVP faction on the ground
Only slight losses for the head of the Styrian Chamber of Labor, the Blue Party takes second place for the first time, the Greens bring up the rear.
Over the past two weeks, more than 440,000 Styrians were called upon to vote for their representatives in the workers' parliament. The provisional final results (a few postal votes are still missing) of the Chamber of Labor elections were presented on Tuesday.
Josef Pesserl (from the red FSG) triumphed again with 62.7% of the votes cast. "The work of our entire team over the last five years has been impressively confirmed," said the old and new president happily.
Second place went to the Blue Party (FA/FPÖ): Second place for the first time in history. "Our election goals were achieved," beamed Harald Korschelt.
The ÖVP ÖAAB-FCG list was dealt a huge blow: 12.2 percent was the worst result since 1949. "Unfortunately, we didn't manage to appeal to enough voters," said a crestfallen Peter Amreich.
The GLB-KPÖ, with its 2.2 percent increase, is represented on the chamber board for the first time again, while the Greens (AUGE/UG) slipped back to last place.
The distribution of seats in the plenary assembly: 70 FSG, 15 FA/FPÖ, 13 ÖAAB-FCG, 7 GLB-KPÖ, 5 AUGE/UG.
At 30.3% (minus 5%), voter turnout was lower than hoped for, even though 85% of Styrians consider a strong AK to be important according to a survey.
