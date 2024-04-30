Vorteilswelt
"We are looking ahead to 2026"

Verstappen change? Dad Jos fuels rumors

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 12:39

Jos Verstappen fuels the rumor mill about his son's transfer. "Everyone wants Max. He has a fast car, but we also have to look beyond that. We are also looking at 2026," said the former Formula 1 driver.

comment0 Kommentare

Mercedes is said to be prepared to put 150 million euros including bonuses per season on the table for Max Verstappen. Preferably for 2025, when Lewis Hamilton switches to Ferrari. The first talks between the "Verstappen clan" with dad Jos and advisor Raymond Vermeulen and the Mercedes shareholders, above all with team boss Toto Wolff, are to take place at the next Grand Prix in Miami (May 5). Verstappen still has a long-term contract with Red Bull until 2028, which, according to media reports, he can opt out of if his confidant Dr. Helmut Marko no longer wants to work for the 'bulls'.

"We are also looking at 2026"
"Everyone wants Max," Jos Verstappen told RaceExpress, hinting that a move for his son could be realistic in the future. "He has a fast car, but we also have to look beyond that. We are also looking ahead to 2026, we are taking it all in our stride," said the 52-year-old: "We will stay calm and see what happens."

The regulations in force from 2026 will force the Formula 1 teams to build lighter cars with adapted engines. Red Bull then wants to compete with its own engine. However, according to experts, the racing team is "still lagging far behind" in terms of development and is also "not yet satisfied" with its performance.

It remains to be seen what future decision the three-time world champion will make. He is probably not short of lucrative offers ...

