Verstappen change? Dad Jos fuels rumors

Mercedes is said to be prepared to put 150 million euros including bonuses per season on the table for Max Verstappen. Preferably for 2025, when Lewis Hamilton switches to Ferrari. The first talks between the "Verstappen clan" with dad Jos and advisor Raymond Vermeulen and the Mercedes shareholders, above all with team boss Toto Wolff, are to take place at the next Grand Prix in Miami (May 5). Verstappen still has a long-term contract with Red Bull until 2028, which, according to media reports, he can opt out of if his confidant Dr. Helmut Marko no longer wants to work for the 'bulls'.