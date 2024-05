Austria Klagenfurt bring in a U21 team goalkeeper

Menzel is officially gone

This is the reaction of those responsible in Waidmannsdorf to the decision of first-choice goalkeeper Phillip Menzel, who will leave the Carinthian Bundesliga club after the current season. The 25-year-old joined from German Bundesliga club Wolfsburg in the summer of 2020 and then achieved promotion to the Bundesliga with Violett. According to "Krone" information, Menzel will move to Saarbrücken in the 3rd German league.