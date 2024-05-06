Best sports for osteoarthritis of the knee and hip

It is important to bear this in mind: Although breaststroke is the most popular swimming style, it is not recommended from a health point of view. This is because the neck and back muscles become tense due to the head constantly being stretched out of the water to catch your breath. Furthermore, the scissor-like movement of the leg stroke puts a lot of strain on the knee and hip joints and could even aggravate existing complaints. Backstroke or crawl swimming would therefore be ideal (with the correct technique!).