How to declare war on tiredness in spring

Then you probably belong to the group of people who suffer from so-called spring fatigue. "For many, the change from the cold to the sunny season means exhaustion, dizziness and headaches," explain the experts from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which also has a branch in Austria. Symptoms also include fatigue and lack of concentration. "People who suffer from spring fatigue struggle with it between March and May. They feel listless, their eyelids are heavy despite getting enough sleep and getting up in the morning becomes a challenge."