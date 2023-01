Keine Anzeichen für Explosion auf „Estonia“-Fähre

Physical model of FM Estonia is presented during a news conference at the Maritime Museum in Tallinn, Estonia, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. There is no indication that there was a collision or an explosion on the ferry that sank more than 28 years ago in the Baltic Sea in one of Europe's deadliest peacetime maritime disasters. The Estonian, Finnish and Swedish accident investigation boards didn't provide new evidence contradicting the 1997 official accident investigation report. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

