This diagnosis hit Michael (14) like a bolt from the blue

This fall, the sports-loving teenager had planned to start at the polytechnic, then begin an apprenticeship as a mason or plumber. “That’s on hold for now. We have to apply for homeschooling. Michael has to isolate himself; visitors are only allowed to come by when he’s completely healthy,” his mother explains.

Michael is optimistic

The 14-year-old stays in touch with his friends through messaging apps and remains optimistic despite his diagnosis. “He told me recently that the doctors probably made his illness sound worse than it is, and that he’ll get through this.”