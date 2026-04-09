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Father Under Investigation

Daughter (4) pushed into car? Police investigating

Nachrichten
09.04.2026 11:13
The incident is said to have taken place at the parking lot of the wholesale business in Rum ...
The incident is said to have taken place at the parking lot of the wholesale business in Rum near Innsbruck (file photo).(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
Porträt von Hubert Rauth
Von Hubert Rauth

Was it just an unfortunate accident or pure intent? An incident in the parking lot of a wholesale business in Rum near Innsbruck, which occurred several weeks ago, is keeping the police busy. At the center of the investigation is a man and his four-year-old daughter.

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What really happened on March 14 in the parking lot of the “Metro” wholesale store on Siemensstraße in Rum? There are differing and contradictory accounts of the incident. A man, who was holding his four-year-old daughter by the arm, is said to have bumped into his own car as he walked past.

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According to a witness, the man appeared overwhelmed and intentionally pushed his daughter against the rear of his car.

Ermittler von der Polizei

An eyewitness, however, saw it quite differently. “From her perspective, the man appeared overwhelmed and intentionally pushed his daughter against the rear of his car,” investigators report. That is why the woman ultimately filed a report with the police.

The incident is said to have occurred in the parking lot of the wholesale business in Rum near ...
The incident is said to have occurred in the parking lot of the wholesale business in Rum near Innsbruck (file photo).(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)

Father identified, witnesses sought
Apparently, other eyewitnesses saw it the same way—that is, they also perceived the sequence of events in this manner. The father has since been identified by the police. Due to the conflicting accounts, investigators now hope that the other witnesses will come forward to help clarify the facts of the case.

Any witnesses are asked to please contact the Hall in Tirol Police Station (phone number: 059 133/7110).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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