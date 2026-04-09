Heated debate over compensation for Lugner



to pay 11,500 euros to StracheOn Wednesday, the Vienna Higher Regional Court upheld the ruling against oe24. The media group must pay the former FPÖ politician 11,500 euros for defamation. Shortly before the Vienna election, the outlet had claimed that Strache had enriched himself at his mother’s funeral by squandering money in Ibiza that he had allegedly obtained from investor Danny K. “That’s obviously not true,” says Strache’s lawyer Maximilian Donner-Reichstädter, who also secured the publication of the ruling.