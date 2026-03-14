3-1! Altach leaves nothing to chance against BW Linz

In the rain over the “Ländle,” 3,729 spectators witnessed a cautious match in which good scoring chances were correspondingly rare. Right at the start, Altach goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic had to make a save on a good free kick by Simon Seidl (2nd minute); it was the visitors’ best spell. As the match progressed, Altach got into the game better, recorded more possession, and were rewarded with the lead shortly before halftime following an assist by Sandro Ingolitsch and a finish by Hrstic.