“Dictatorship”: Sparks fly even before ORF meeting

As is well known, Roland Weißmann resigned from his position at the helm of the public media company on Sunday due to allegations of sexual harassment. This became public on Monday, but many questions remain unanswered.

"Today is the day of reckoning"

"Today is the day of reckoning. Everything must be laid out on the table. I have new information about this historically unique scandal. And I want to know exactly what the allegations are," Westenthaler continued to rant in an interview with the "Krone" before the meeting.