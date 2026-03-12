The Weißmann case
“Dictatorship”: Sparks fly even before ORF meeting
The Foundation Board meeting at the ORF Center in Vienna on the Weißmann case began on Thursday morning. Even before the meeting, Peter Westenthaler, the FPÖ representative on the Foundation Board, sharply criticized the actions of the protagonists: "Dictatorship has broken out at Küniglberg!"
As is well known, Roland Weißmann resigned from his position at the helm of the public media company on Sunday due to allegations of sexual harassment. This became public on Monday, but many questions remain unanswered.
"Today is the day of reckoning"
"Today is the day of reckoning. Everything must be laid out on the table. I have new information about this historically unique scandal. And I want to know exactly what the allegations are," Westenthaler continued to rant in an interview with the "Krone" before the meeting.
Sharp criticism of Lederer
According to the blue representative, Foundation Board Chairman Heinz Lederer (SPÖ) had bypassed the Foundation Board. "If he thinks he can cover up what happened, he's got another thing coming."
What role does Pius Strobl play?
Westenthaler also brings the name Pius Strobl into play (who was head of communications at ORF for many years and later responsible for "Licht ins Dunkel" and, as facility manager, also the mastermind behind the new ORF newsroom). "Apparently, the debate about his pension contract was part of the proceedings. In any case, I will request suspensions in the Foundation Board today; some people need to be sidelined."
Westenthaler continues: "A dictatorship has broken out at Küniglberg. Lederer has caused costs for ORF through his misconduct. He forfeited the opportunity to dismiss Weißmann immediately, which would have been possible once the allegations became known."
Weißmann not invited to the meeting
As is well known, Weißmann vehemently denies the allegations against him. "It is his fundamental right to be heard. It is scandalous that he was not invited to today's meeting. I requested this, but Lederer simply dismissed it," Westenthaler criticizes.
What the meeting is about
In general, today's Foundation Board meeting will discuss the Weißmann case and vote on ORF Radio Director Ingrid Thurnher as temporary ORF chief. These are the most important points of the meeting, which is expected to last all day.
Two job postings in a short period of time
According to Foundation Board Chairman Lederer, a job posting for the position of ORF Director General until the end of the year is to follow "immediately." It can be assumed that Thurnher will also apply for this position. Shortly thereafter, at the beginning of May, the call for applications for the actual five-year term as Director General starting in 2027 will follow. Until then, Weißmann should have been at the helm of Austria's largest media company.
Planned amendment to the rules of procedure
An amendment to the rules of procedure of the Foundation Board is also on the agenda for the meeting. The plan is to enable more streamlined debates. In the event of persistent disruptions, calls to order and the withdrawal of speaking rights may also be imposed in future. To allow tempers to cool, it should also be possible to interrupt a meeting.
Lederer: "Not a solo effort"
Lederer has meanwhile emphasized that the changes to the rules of procedure are not a "solo effort," but that there has been a broad debate on the subject. He does not want to bring a muzzle and whip to committee meetings. He assumes that calls to order will be obeyed and that colleagues will no longer be shouted at or pressured. Westenthaler's behavior had caused discontent among other foundation board members on several occasions in past meetings.
