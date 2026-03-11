Weißmann suspended: Foundation board wants clarification

Special meeting for the appointment of a new general director(

) An initial call for applications for the position of general director until the end of 2026 is now to be issued "without delay." Lederer did not want to commit to a date for the appointment, but he said it could be in June. A second job posting for the actual next term of office starting in 2027 will be issued in early May. To this end, there will be a special meeting of the Foundation Board in April to agree on the job posting criteria and present them. Lederer and Schütze hope that as many people as possible will apply for both terms of office.