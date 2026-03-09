Former ÖSV ace mistreated
“Dark times are behind me, I survived”
Former ÖSV gold medalist Carina Edlinger, who now competes for Czechia, confirmed at the Paralympics in Italy that she had been severely physically abused before the Games in Beijing. She then spent 14 weeks in therapy. Now the Salzburg native has won a historic medal in Tesero.
Tobias Eberhard, former biathlete and former guide to Carina Edlinger, still does not understand the former ÖSV medal winner's change of nationality to Czechia last year. The current coach, whose protégé Stefan Egger-Riedmüller finished 14th in the Paralympic biathlon competition over 12.5 km, said on Sunday in Tesero: "There was a complete break in contact. She doesn't want anything to do with us anymore. But I don't know the reason for this, we are all completely in the dark. Carina had very good conditions at the ÖSV."
Even the president got in touch
Meanwhile, the Salzburg native, now known as Carina Edlingerova, won silver in the 7.5 km biathlon in the visually impaired class with guide Alexandr Patova at the Paralympics in Italy on Saturday – it was Czechia's first medal since 2010 and its first ever in biathlon. Carina says: "The television station sent a German-speaking team especially for the event. The attention is huge, even the president got in touch."
Multiple herniated discs 2.5 weeks ago
The omens had been unfavorable. After the 12.5 km race, in which she lost all chances of winning a medal on Sunday with three misses in the final shooting, Carina said: "Two and a half weeks ago, I had multiple herniated discs in my cervical spine. I could hardly move and needed help getting dressed." That's why the 27-year-old competed in the Paralympics wearing a thick neck brace: "This isn't a beauty contest, it's a competition. The doctors gave me the green light, but I have to take permitted painkillers."
"I'm living in my old childhood bedroom again."
Things aren't going smoothly in other areas either: "Due to the change of nationality, I naturally lost my job at customs in Austria. Financially, it's not easy. At 27, I've moved back in with my parents and am living in my old childhood bedroom."
14 weeks in therapy after abuse
And above all, despite winning gold in the cross-country sprint, her memories of the 2022 Paralympics in Beijing remain very bad. On Sunday in Tesero, she confirmed in the mixed zone that she had been severely physically abused in the run-up to the Games: "I was in therapy for 14 weeks after China. I've been through a very dark time. But I survived. It's good the way it is."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
