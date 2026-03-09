“Dark times are behind me, I survived”

Tobias Eberhard, former biathlete and former guide to Carina Edlinger, still does not understand the former ÖSV medal winner's change of nationality to Czechia last year. The current coach, whose protégé Stefan Egger-Riedmüller finished 14th in the Paralympic biathlon competition over 12.5 km, said on Sunday in Tesero: "There was a complete break in contact. She doesn't want anything to do with us anymore. But I don't know the reason for this, we are all completely in the dark. Carina had very good conditions at the ÖSV."